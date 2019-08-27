Ex-Ukrainian health minister detained at Kiev airport

KIEV, August 27. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers detained Raisa Bogatyreva, who headed the Ukrainian Health Ministry during Viktor Yanukovich’s presidency, at Kiev’s Zhulyany Airport on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Border Service reported.

"Bogatyreva was found onboard the plane that had arrived from Minsk. Border guards learnt that there was an order from a law enforcement authority," the newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda quoted the service’s statement.

The former minister is suspected of serious fraud with budgetary funds, in particular when purchasing drugs and medical equipment. According to the mass media, she has stayed outside Ukraine for almost five years.