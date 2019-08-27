All members of Normandy Four in favor of resuming talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany are in favor of resuming the Normandy Four talks at the top level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday in an interview with Channel One.

"We are actively discussing the resumption of the Normandy Four talks at the top level. Everyone supports this idea: Berlin, Paris, President [of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin," he said.

First, experts will consider the potential results of the summit, and then the decision on whether to hold the summit will be made, Peskov explained.

The Normandy Four talks on Ukraine has existed since June 2014, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, who gathered in Normandy for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of D-Day (the landing of allied troops in 1944) discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine for the first time. Several top-level and foreign minister-level phone calls and meetings have been held since then. The latest Normandy Four meeting took place on October 19-20, 2016 in Berlin.