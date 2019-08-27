Putin confirms participation in Russia-Iran-Turkey summit in mid-September in Ankara

ZHUKOVSKY, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he will visit Ankara in mid-September for participation in the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on the settlement in Syria, he said at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

"I will note that it is not the first visit of the Turkish president to Russia this year. In April, we held a productive session of the Russian-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council with Mr Erdogan and met at other venues as well," Putin noted. "In mid-September we will come to Ankara for the summit of the Astana process guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - on the settlement in Syria," the Russian president reported.

According to earlier reports, the preparations for the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on the situation in Syria are underway and its date will be declared later. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev noted that all aspects of the settlement in Syria will be discussed, including humanitarian and political issues and the situation on land.

The first Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria was held in November 2017 in Sochi. Then the state leaders said that the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria should not undermine territorial integrity nor violate the country’s sovereignty, as well as called on the Syrian government and opposition forces to participate in the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue (Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested the idea in October 2017 at the Valdai Discussion Club forum). Then negotiations between the three presidents on the Syrian settlement were held in Ankara (April 2018), Tehran (September 2018) and Sochi (February 2019).