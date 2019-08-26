Macron announces plans to convene Normandy-format summit on Ukraine in September

BIARRITZ /France/, August 26. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced plans to hold a summit in the Normandy format on the situation in Ukraine in September.

"We agreed - and it is committed to paper in the brief text - to hold a meeting in the Normandy format at the level of heads of state and government in September, he said at a news conference after the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz.

He did not specify the concrete date but stressed he had discussed these plans with the Russian and Ukrainian president. According to the French leader, he had tackled the matter at his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Fort de Bregancon a week ago and the Russian leader had supported this idea. Apart from that, in his words, he had spoken with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky over the phone during the Group of Seven summit and the latter had also confirmed his readiness to take part.

"We believe that conditions are ripe for a useful summit at the level of heads of state and government," he stressed.