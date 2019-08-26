G7 leaders agree one-page final statement

BIARRITZ /France/, August 26. /TASS/. The Group of Seven summit in France’s Biarritz has yielded a one-page final statement, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We agreed a one-page final statement," he told a news conference. "We also agreed a lot of supplements. This statement tells about important topics we discussed."

According to the French leader, the situation before the summit was quite nervous and tense. "I cannot say we thought we would be able to pass a common message in a positive way," Macron noted.

It was not clear before the summit whether the Group of Seven leaders would be able to agree a final statement amidst the frictions among some of them. According to the French president, several editions of the statement had been looked at so that the document was not too general and superficial.