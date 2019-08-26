Angolan top diplomat invites Russian investors to participate in country’s economy

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Luanda is interested in Russian investments, Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto said following the talks with his Russian counterpart on Monday.

"We would like to request assistance from Russia in creating a new Angola, more open to investments. We would like to confirm and repeat the request of our leader addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to help the Russian private sector participate in the Angolan economy through direct investments," he said.

According to Augusto, Angola offers a slew of opportunities to private investors. "We would like not only state-run Russian enterprises to be able to make direct investment," he noted.