French, Iranian top diplomats holding meeting in Biarritz

BIARRITZ /France/, August 25. /TASS/. French and Iranian Foreign Ministers, Jean Yves Le Drian and Mohammad Javad Zarif, are hiolding a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, France Presse said on Sunday citing the French presidential administration.

According to the agency, Zarif does not plan to meet with members of the US delegation.

France’s BFM television channel said the decision to organize this meeting had been taken after a working dinner of the G7 leaders on Saturday evening.