Iranian top diplomat arrives in Biarritz hosting G7 summit - TV

TASS, August 25. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived to France’s Biarritz, which is currently hosting a Group of Seven summit, IRIB broadcaster said on Sunday citing Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi.

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in Biarritz at the invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to continue consultations, the spokesman said, adding that Zarif does not plan to meet with members of the US delegation.

Zarif visited Paris on Friday and met with his French counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and President Emmanuel Macron. The Iranian top diplomat reportedly reiterated his country’s readiness to continue talks with France and noted that the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz was a good possibility to hold consultations with other participants in the Iran nuclear deal.