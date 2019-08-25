Ukraine’s first president names careerism, thirst for wealth as Poroshenko’s main faults

KIEV, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s first President Leonid Kravchuk said in an interview with 112 Ukraine TV Channel on Sunday that careerism and the thirst for wealth were former President Pyotr Poroshenko’s main flaws.

"He has two big faults and I believe they still work today. This is his all-embracing desire to become a rich man. In this regard, he will stop at nothing. He is a businessman. He dealt not with the state governance but with the business empire that was run by his associates… And the second thing is his unbelievable careerism. Simply unbelievable," Kravchuk said.

Poroshenko did not heed the requests and advice of other people, Kravchuk went on to say.

"He [Poroshenko] did not want to listen to anyone. No one. I turned to him infrequently but on two occasions I approached him with some proposals and realized that it was better not to contact him," Kravchuk explained.

"He would hear and even summon an administrator but both he and the administrator knew that nothing will be done," Kravchuk added.

Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko is now facing several criminal charges in Ukraine. He is accused of high treason, the abuse of office, the legalization of criminally obtained incomes, tax evasion and an attempt to usurp power. A probe has also been launched against Poroshenko into the illegal appointment of Cabinet members in Ukraine in 2016 in the absence of a coalition in the country’s parliament.