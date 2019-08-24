North Korea successfully tests new rocket launcher on August 24 - Yonhap News Agency

TASS, August 25. North Korea has successfully tested a new rocket launcher under state leader Kim Jong-un’s supervision on August 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It reported that Kim Jong-un "guided the test-fire of newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher on Saturday." "The test-fire proved that all the tactical and technological specifications of the system correctly reached the preset indexes," the news agency reported.

Japan’s government reported about the rocket launches carried out by North Korea. This country’s defense ministry reported that the missiles launched by Pyongyang were ballistic ones. This launch did not pose any danger to Japan’s security, the ministry said. According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s military said that the missiles flew about 380 km toward the Sea of Japan.