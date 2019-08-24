Russia, Moldova make ‘great leap’ in relations by renewing partnership, says MP

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The renewal of strategic partnership between Moscow and Chisinau in all areas, mentioned by Moldovan President Igor Dodon during his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday, is a "great leap" in the relations between the countries, Russian MP Leonid Kalashnikov said in an interview with the RT channel. Kalashnikov heads the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

"I think that a move towards cooperation, and certainly towards partnership, is a great leap in the relations between the two countries. We are neighbors, after all. Strengthening our relations will help improve cooperation, and then we’ll arrive at a friendship between the states," he said.

Moldova renews strategic partnership with Moscow in all areas, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said during Saturday’s meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Moldova’s prime minister is set to visit Russia in September, along with the republic’s foreign minister. Dodon stressed that this points to the beginning of normal cooperation between the two countries in all areas. Dodon and Shoigu also laid flowers at the tombs of Soviet soldiers killed during the liberation of Moldova in 1944 in honor of the 75th anniversary of Moldova’s liberation from Nazi invaders.