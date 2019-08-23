Lugansk starts to dismantle fortifications in disengagement zone

LUGANSK, August 23. /TASS/. The emergencies ministry of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine started work to dismantle its fortification structures in the Stanitsa Luganskaya disengagement area, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JSCC) said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, forces of the LPR emergencies ministry with the assistance of the LPR mission to the JSCC and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission completed the first stage of work to dismantle fortification structures of the Lugansk People’s Militia near the bridge on the Severny Donets River, within the ‘Stanitsa Luganskaya’ disengagement area," the Luganskinformtsentr news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Earlier on Friday, the foreign ministry of Lugansk accused the Ukrainian side of delaying the start of dismantling its fortification structures. The sides were supposed to begin the process simultaneously.

The ministry urged the Kiev government "to confirm by practical measures their readiness to fix the bridge and dismantle a road checkpoint, which was repeatedly expressed in official letters and through media channels."

The Stanitsa Luganskaya bridge on the Severny Donets River is the only officially operating checkpoint on the contact line separating the LPR and the Kiev-control territory of the Lugansk region. In early 2015, the bridge was partially blown up by the Ukrainian forces. Currently, traffic along the bridge is closed and people can only cross the river through wooden stairs and walkways.

The Contact Group for settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine earlier agreed on a roadmap for reconstructing the bridge in Stanitsa Luganskaya and mine clearance efforts were launched there on August 1.