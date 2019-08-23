US embassy in Russia requests urgent consular access to suspected spy Whelan

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The US embassy in Moscow has requested an urgent consular access from the Russian Foreign Ministry to visit US citizen Paul Whelan who is accused of spying in Russia, the US diplomatic mission said via Twitter.

"We requested an urgent consular access from the Russian Foreign Minister to Paul Whelan to talk to him in view of serious statements about his health. The health and wellbeing of American citizens abroad is our key priority," the embassy underlined.

Earlier on Friday, Whelan felt unwell during a courtroom hearing of Whelan’s arrest extension, an ambulance was called. Whelan’s attorney told TASS that his client is suffering from groin hernia.

Whelan case

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Paul Whelan was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. The FSB Investigative Department opened an investigation under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage), which carries a punishment of ten to 20 years in prison.