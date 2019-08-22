Militants shell 14 settlements in Syria in past day — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Militants have shelled 14 settlements in Syrian provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Idlib in the past 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Thursday.

"On August 21, 31 shellings were registered. Militants from illegal armed groups shelled the settlements of Benjamin, Aleppo, Sabiqia, Halasa in Aleppo province; Ayn al-Qantara, Saraf, Sanjeka, Chukurjak, Qalaat-Marza, Ardash-Dag, Kermel in Latakia province; Al-Wasita, Al-Salihiya in Idlib province; Tell-Metvazi in Hama province in Hama province," Bakin said.

Russian servicemen carried out a humanitarian operation in one of the settlements in Homs province, where they distributed 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.47 tonnes. Since the start of the reconciliation process, Russian officers carried out 2,188 humanitarian operations in Syria. They delivered humanitarian aid with a total weight of 3,548 tonnes.

Since 30 September 2015, nearly 595,000 people returned to Syria, he added.