Russian Tatyana Valovaya enters upon duty as head of UN office in Geneva

UN, August 22. /TASS/. Russian citizen Tatyana Valovaya has officially entered upon duty as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), TASS reported.

The ceremonial accession to office was held on Thursday in the headquarters of the United Nations in New York, attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I solemnly declare and promise to exercise in all loyalty, discretion and conscience the functions entrusted to me as an international civil servant of the United Nations," Valovaya said, laying her left hand on the UN Charter.

Valovaya, whose appointment was announced in May, replaced Denmark’s Michael Moller on this post. She previously worked as Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin commented following Valovaya’s appointment that she "will be a very valuable employee and will make a great contribution to the work of UN bodies and offices in Geneva."