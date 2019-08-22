G8 won’t be reinstated quickly, expert says

"I believe that Russia’s return to the G8 group is possible to a certain degree. We cannot say that the G7 will immediately transform into the G8, but certain changes are emerging because Europeans want to talk to Russia, they need Moscow’s involvement on many issues. Americans also would like to talk. Russia itself wants to engage in the conversation," the expert said.

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Reinstatement of the G8 is possible but it should not be expected to happen quickly, Russian Valdai Discussion Club Council Chairman Andrey Bystritsky told TASS on Thursday.

Bystritsky underlined that the recent comments made by US President Donald Trump in support of Russia’s return to the G8 exhibit his consistency. "Trump has always said that it is necessary to talk to Russia. There are issues that Russia is involved in and they are impossible to be resolved without holding dialogue with Russia. And I believe that he looked rather convinced in this regard."

The political scientist pointed out that the G7 has a lot of internal differences. At the same time, he believes that French President Emmanuel Macron, who voiced his support for the idea to invite Russia to a G7 summit, is pursuing his own goal - winning leadership in the European Union at the time when Brexit dominates agenda in London and the German influence is weakening.

Earlier, Trump told reporters in the White House that he believed it would be expedient to reinstate the G8 group with Russia’s participation. According to a CNN source in the US leader’s administration, Trump and Macron had a phone call on Tuesday evening and reached an agreement that Russia’s participation in the 2020 G7 summit would be reasonable. CNN reports that Trump intends to discuss the idea to reinstate the G8 group at the upcoming G7 summit in French Biarritz on August 24-26.

On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian side was willing to consider any G7 proposals to reinstate the G7 should they be received. Lavrov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that the G8 does not exist before his meeting with the French president in Bregancon.

Russia and G7

The Group of Seven (G7) is a club of developed countries, made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The G7 existed since its establishment in 1967 through 1997 when Russia joined the group and it was renamed into the G8. In March 2014, Western participants of the group decided to return to the G7 format following the events in Ukraine and the crisis that ensued in relations between the US and Europe on one side and Russia on the other.