Lugansk militia forces down Ukrainian attack drone

LUGANSK, August 21. /TASS/. The People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine reported on Wednesday its members had downed a Ukrainian unmanned combat aerial vehicle near the village of Veselaya Gora.

"While the meeting of the Contact Group is taking place in Minsk, commanders of the so-called United Forces Operation continue their attempts to destabilize the situation, including with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. For example, today, the People’s Militia once again thwarted an attempt to use an unmanned combat aerial vehicle of the Ukrainian armed forces, which tried to find a way round the positions held by the People’s Militia and to go further towards the settlement of Veselaya Gora," the Luganskinformtsentr quoted LPR militia’s press service as saying.

According to the People’s Militia, the drone was equipped with an improvised device to drop a grenade.

At a meeting in Minsk on July 17 the participants declared that a comprehensive and termless ceasefire will start operating in Donbass on July 21. The ceasefire statement included the key obligations of the sides on additional measures for observing the ceasefire. However, Ukraine’s servicemen violated the agreement later in the day, having shelled the village of Novaya Tavriya in the south of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with small arms.