German top diplomat sees favorable moment for Ukrainian conflict settlement

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. A favorable time for Ukrainian conflict regulation has come, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated on Wednesday on the outcomes of the talks with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.

"I think it is a very favorable moment now. As for eastern Ukraine, many things are possible that were impossible several months ago," he said on the prospects of Donbass regulation.

According to Maas, certain progress has been noted in Donbass on establishing a stable ceasefire, disengaging the forces and repairing an important bridge. The minister also noted that "Russia and Ukraine are holding talks on detained persons," and that Germany would welcome the corresponding agreements between the two countries.

"At the Normandy talks level, we would like to make a contribution to our return to the Minsk process. <…> And if such a situation has established itself, we have to make use of it," he said regarding Germany’s role in Ukrainian conflict regulation.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the intention to discuss the possibility of holding a summit of the Normandy Four within weeks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, President Putin stressed that there is no alternative to the Normandy talks in terms of settling the situation in eastern Ukraine, adding though that "any meeting, including in the Normandy format, should yield concrete results."

The Normandy Four talks on Ukraine has existed since June 2014, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, who gathered in Normandy for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of D-Day (the landing of allied troops in 1944) discussed the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine for the first time. Several top-level and foreign minister-level phone calls and meetings have been held since then.