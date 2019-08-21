Without wider cooperation, Europe to lose its global positions — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Europe’s refusal to establish wide cooperation space may cause it to lose its positions on the global stage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a joint press conference on the outcomes of the talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"Due to various subjective factors, the prospects of forming a big European home are becoming more far-fetched, while the risks of fragmentation, which will cause [Europe] to lose its positions on the global stage, are increasing. Naturally, responsible politicians are interested in avoiding such a turn of events, in order to continue moving forward on the path of building our common economic, humanitarian and, of course, security space," he said.

"As for the talks [between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron] and the statements in favor of a big, united Europe from the Atlantic to the Pacific heard there - it’s not just President Macron’s stance. We are hearing such statements from our German colleagues and from many other European countries," the minister noted. "The European future of Russia depends first and foremost on whether Europe is interested in all this space maintaining its civilizational identity," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Macron wrote on his Facebook page in Russian that there is obvious progress in the Russian-French relations on many political and economic issues due to the sides applying efforts on developing mutual relations. According to Macron, "Russia is a deeply European country", and France believes "in Europe stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok.".