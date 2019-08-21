Finnish President praises Russia’s continuous work within Council of Europe

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s continuous work within the frames of the Council of Europe is very important, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto said addressing a news conference held jointly with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

According to the Finnish leader, Russia has been playing an active role in the work of the Council of Europe since June.

President Niinisto also said it was extremely important that Russia maintained its place in the European system of human rights protection.