Russian, German foreign ministers hash over Syrian Idlib

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas have discussed the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

"We talked the situation in Idlib, which emerged because the terror group, previously called Jabhat al-Nusra and named Hayat Tahrir al-Sham now, is trying to establish its dominance over the whole population of this long-suffering area. We were talking about the need to uproot the terrorist threat," Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference following his talks with Maas.