Putin says he discussed global strategic stability issues with Finnish president

HELSINKI, August 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto discussed ensuring strategic stability in the world during their talks on Wednesday.

"We also discussed the topic of ensuring security in the Baltic Sea Region," Putin told a press conference following the talks. "I think that we will have time to talk about strategic stability and security in the world as a whole."

Putin also said that the meeting with Niinisto touched upon the settlement in southeastern Ukraine and that he hoped to continue discussing this issue over dinner. "I informed the president about the issue in southeastern Ukraine and as the president just said we will have an opportunity to continue the discussion over working dinner," the Russian leader emphasized.

In conclusion, the Russian president thanked the Finnish authorities for organizing the meeting and establishing a worm working atmosphere.