German vessel owner carries out negotiations on redemption of Russians — embassy

RABAT, August 21. /TASS/. The Germany-based vessel-owner company MarConsult Schiffahrt is carrying out negotiations on the redemption of three Russian citizens who were captured last week during pirates’ attack on the MarMalaita vessel near the Cameroonian port of Douala, the Russian Embassy in Yaounde told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Germany-based vessel owner MarConsult Schiffahrt is carrying out negotiations on the redemption. The embassy, for its part, is staying in close contact with this company but does not participate in negotiations," he added.

According to the official, the Russian embassy is not contacting with the pirates. "One side should conduct negotiations out of security concerns. And this side is currently the ship owner," the official added.

On August 15, unidentified people, possibly Nigerian pirates, attacked the MarMalaita cargo vessel which sailed under the colors of Antigua and Barbuda near the port of Douala. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the attackers seized eight crew members, including three Russian citizens.

On August 20, the Russian Embassy in Yaounde reported that the Russians could have been taken to Nigeria. According to the embassy, the three captured Russian nationals are in satisfactory condition, and the diplomats reached an agreement that they will be brought medication against malaria.