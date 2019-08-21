Russian charged in Germany with delivery of goods for military customer in Russia

BERLIN, August 21. /TASS/. The German Public Prosecutor General’s office has charged a Russian citizen with a violation of German law in the foreign economic activity in eight cases, the office said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Russian Vladimir D. is charged with delivering goods worth more than 1.8 million euros that could be used for the development of military technologies for a military customer in Russia.

The prosecutors said that the equipment delivered by the Russian could be used in aerospace industry and so falls under the anti-Russian embargo as dual-purpose goods. According to investigators, the deliveries were carried out in the period from September 2014 to June 2018.

Vladimir D. allegedly presented forged documents, manipulated technical data and ran business through fictitious payees. In addition, it was stated that he was obliged to deliver 15 kg of decaborane, which is used in producing rocket fuel and explosive devices. The perpetrator was detained on December 18, 2018, and has been in a detention center since then.