Kiev court rules to press abuse of power charges against ex-Ukrainian leader, top diplomat

KIEV, August 21. /TASS/. A Kiev court has compelled the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to open a case against former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin on charges of abusing their power while in office.

The media noted that the author of the claim, whose name was not disclosed, submitted a statement on criminal violations committed by Klimkin and Poroshenko under Section 364 of the Ukrainian Code on the abuse of power or office to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine on July 15. On August 15, the court obliged the Bureau to launch a case.

Poroshenko is currently charged under several criminal cases. He is suspected of state treason, abuse of office, laundering of criminal revenues, tax default and the attempt to grab judicial power, and a case on the illegal appointment of the cabinet of ministers in 2016 with the absence of a coalition in Verkhovna Rada was also opened against him.