The investigation requests to prolong the arrest period for Paul Whelan until October 28

MOSCOW, August 20./TASS/. The investigation requests to prolong until October 28 the arrest of US national Paul Whelan accused of espionage, the defense expects to start familiarizing themselves with the files of the case in September, Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Moscow’s Lefortovo court will examine on August 23 the motion of the investigation to extend the arrest period for Whelan for two months, until October 28. The investigation is coming to the end, we expect to start familiarizing ourselves with its materials in September," the lawyer said.