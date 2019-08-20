Kabul asks Russia to support Afghan peace process

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Afghan Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah has asked Russia to support the peace process and the Afghan government’s desire to restore stability in the country.

"I asked for Russia's full support for peace & stability in Afghanistan & beyond," he wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday after a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Alexander Mantytsky.

He also noted that the parties had discussed bilateral relations, the Afghan peace process and the upcoming presidential election.

The Afghan presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2019. It has been put off several times. Earlier reports said that the election would be held on July 20. Afghanistan’s president is elected on the basis of universal, secret and direct ballot for five years and can be re-elected for a second term.