Paris, Moscow have to cooperate to bring Russia and Europe together

FORT DE BREGANCON /France/, August 19. /TASS/. Paris and Moscow have to cooperate to bring Russia and Europe’s positions together despite the disagreements, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the meeting in the Fort de Bregancon in the south of France.

"We have to cooperate to bring the positions of Russia and Europe together; it has to be done despite the existing disagreements," he noted.

It concerns the economic sphere as well, in which "relations are developing despite the persisting sanctions," he said.

Macron added that "the EU needs dialogue with Moscow as Russia is a great European power."

According to the Russian side, the bilateral trade turnover in 2018 increased by 11.2% and is now $17.2 billion.