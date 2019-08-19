Macron says he will discuss possibility of Normandy Quartet summit with Putin

FORT DE BREGANCON (France), August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will discuss the possibility of holding a summit of the Normandy Quartet for discussing ways out of the crisis in the east of Ukraine.

"We will use this opportunity to discuss this situation to make preparations for future meetings," Macron told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart ahead of a meeting at Fort de Bregancon, in southern France. "In close contact with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and German Chancellor Angela Merkel we will discuss the possibility of holding a new summit meeting of the Normandy Quartet within weeks, if we manage to pave the way for advancing [the negotiations]," Macron said.