Former IS’ ‘military emir’ eliminated in Iraq, media reports say

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A right hand of head of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was eliminated during an operation led by Iraqi intelligence services in the Al Anbar Governorate, the TV channel Al Arabiya reported on Monday, citing a statement made by the country’s Ministry of Defense.

The statement says that the eliminated militant used to be a "military emir" in the Iraqi city of Hit. Several of his sons are also IS members and were involved in a number of terror attacks.