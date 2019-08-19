Donetsk railway terminal resumes work after a five-year break

DONETSK, August 19. /TASS/. The railway terminal in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk has resumed work after a five-year hiatus caused by massive shelling by the Ukrainian army in 2014, which damaged the largest transportation hub in the Donbass region, the Donetsk News Agency reported on Monday.

"At 07:50, rail traffic was opened by a train bound for Yelenovka where one of the main checkpoints along the line of disengagement between the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Ukraine-controlled territory is located. <…> The duration of the trip is an hour and a half," the news agency said.

According to the DPR Transport Ministry, the total damage to the Donetsk Railways enterprise during the armed conflict in Donbass exceeded 500 mln hryvnias (about $23 mln).