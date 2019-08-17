Ukrainian troops open fire at village in self-proclaimed Lugansk republic

LUGANSK, August 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine violated the ceasefire agreement with the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Saturday evening by firing shots at a village on the LPR territory, a spokesperson for the LPR defense authority, Yakov Osadchiy, said.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their provocative attacks on positions held by defenders of the republic. For example, at 20:25 today servicemen of the 30th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired shots from AFV-mounted weaponry at the village of Nizhneye Lozovoye and its outskirts," the Luganskinformtsentr quoted Osadchy as saying.

At the same time, the official added that LPR military units "fully adhere to the existing ceasefire agreements and do not respond to provocations."

"We once again call upon international organizations to put pressure on Kiev in order to preserve the ceasefire agreements," Osadchy said.

On July 17, members of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The ceasefire agreement includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure the ceasefire, which is what the Donbass republics had called for.

The agreement stipulates the need to abandon offensive and reconnaissance operations, as well as the deployment of heavy weapons to settlements, particularly to civilian infrastructure facilities, including schools, kindergartens and hospitals. However, the Ukrainian military violated the new ceasefire on the very first day, shelling the Novaya Tavriya settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).