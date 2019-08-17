Sudan’s Transitional Military Council head to lead new ruling sovereign council

CAIRO, August 17. /TASS/. Head of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will lead the ruling sovereign council of the country, TMC's spokesperson Shams El Din Kabbashi said, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reports.

According to him, "al-Buhran will head the council, which will also include his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta."

The creation of a ruling sovereign council is one of the key provisions of the signed Constitutional Declaration and is expected to operate for at least three years. Heated debates broke out to determine the composition of the council. In the end, the parties managed to agreed that 11 people will be included, the TMC and the oppositional Alliance of Freedom and Change will each bring in five people, while the remaining person should be selected by consensus. After the sovereign council is formed, the TMC should be dissolved.

On Saturday, the army and opposition signed the key agreements on a transitional period in Khartoum, which should run its course with the power transfer for civil forces and shift to the civil rule.