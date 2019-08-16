Israeli online drug lord flees Ukrainian police while being deported

KIEV, August 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian national police have confirmed that Amos Dov Silver, the founder of the world’s largest online drug network, escaped from Kiev’s Borispol International Airport, the police told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, the [escape] took place. However, the police were not officially notified or informed about it. His extradition was the sole prerogative of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), they had not informed the police, the prosecutor’s office or any other agencies that are usually involved in these procedures. Therefore, the issue is in their jurisdiction," the police stated.

TASS has not been able to obtain an official comment from the SBU.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Strana online newspaper reported that the drug king’s escape took place last evening, when law enforcement agents brought Silver to the airport to deport him back to Israel. According to the newspaper, Silver went through passport control and had his ankle monitor taken off. He then proceeded to the duty free zone, before vanishing. It should be pointed out that the decision to deport the Israeli citizen was made on August 15, though the Ukrainian police did not notify their Israeli counterparts about it and were conducting the extradition themselves.

Amos Dov Silver is the founder of the largest global drug distribution online network, and a dual citizen of the US and Israel. He was arrested in Kiev on March 15, 2019 at Israel’s request. At that time, the Ukrainian authorities hailed Silver’s arrest as the biggest successful joint special operation by the Ukrainian police and its overseas colleagues. On July 11, Silver was released from his pre-trial detention facility and put under house arrest.