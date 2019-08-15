Russian servicemen distribute 500 food sets in Syria's Hama province

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have carried out one humanitarian operation in Syria in the past day, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Alexey Bakin told reporters on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, officers of the Russian reconciliation center carried out one humanitarian operation in Billin settlement in Hama province. They distributed 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.4 tonnes," Bakin said.

He added that the Russian reconciliation center continues to observe violations of the ceasefire regime in the Idlib de-escalation zone by armed militants.