India partially lifts restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

TASS, August 14. The restrictions introduced by the Indian government in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir have been partially removed, senior local police officer Munir Khan said on Wednesday.

"In the whole of the state [the situation] is completely under control." "Schools and other establishments are functioning," he told a press conference broadcast by the NDTV channel.

The restrictions are primarily lifted in Jammu, while "they will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he said.