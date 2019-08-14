India partially lifts restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

TASS, August 14. The restrictions introduced by the Indian government in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir have been partially removed, senior local police officer Munir Khan said on Wednesday.
"In the whole of the state [the situation] is completely under control." "Schools and other establishments are functioning," he told a press conference broadcast by the NDTV channel.
The restrictions are primarily lifted in Jammu, while "they will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometime," he said.
Earlier, 8,000 troops were additionally moved to the region. The authorities disconnected cellular service, the Internet and cable networks, as well as introduced a curfew. The police detained a number of well-known local political activists.
On August 5, the Indian government revealed its decision to abolish the state of Jammu and Kashmir and create two union territories (administrative units enjoying fewer powers than a state) instead. To this end, the Indian parliament voted to cancel Article 370 of the Constitution that granted Jammu and Kashmir its special status.
Jammu and Kashmir used to enjoy special autonomy in India. Before taking effect in its territory all laws passed by the central government (except for those concerning defense, external relations and some others) were to be approved by the local assembly. People from other states of India were prohibited from purchasing land plots there. Jammu and Kashmir had its own flag and a number of other privileges.