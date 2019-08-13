Militants violate ceasefire regime in Syria 25 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Illegal armed groups continue shelling settlements in Syria's provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia in violation of the ceasefire regime declared from August 2, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides Alexey Bakin said on Tuesday.

"Illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue violating the ceasefire regime. On August 12, 25 shellings were reported," Bakin said.

According to the Russian reconciliation center, militants shelled Aleppo, Benjamin, Sabikiya in Aleppo province; Al Salihiya in Idlib province; Ardash Dag, Mazraat al Shemali, Ayn al Qantara, Sandran, Beit Jnauro, Jubb al Mgara, Kara Galia, Safsafa, Ayn al Ashra in Latakia province.

Bakin noted that refugees continue returning to their homes. According to latest reports, a total of 585,380 people returned to Syria from foreign countries. Moreover, a total of 1.3 million internally displaced persons returned to their homes as well.