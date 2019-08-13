Hong Kong’s airport suspends flight check-ins over protests — media

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. Hong Kong’s international airport has suspended flight check-ins amid continued anti-government protests on its territory, the news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the airport’s administration.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the news agency quoted the airport authority as saying in its statement.

The Hong Kong international airport cancelled over 300 flights earlier on Tuesday due to disruptions caused by the anti-government protests. On Monday, thousands of protesters gathered in the airport, forcing its administration to cancel all the evening departures. The airport’s administration planned to normalize the air harbor’s work on Tuesday morning but these efforts have failed so far. Specifically, the largest local airline Cathay Pacific cancelled dozens of its flights.

Mass protests erupted in Hong Kong two months ago against a bill initiated by the local authorities to establish a mechanism of extraditing persons suspected of violating Chinese laws or on a wanted list to mainland China for legal prosecution. Under public pressure, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam removed the extradition bill from the agenda but this move failed to stop the anti-government protests.