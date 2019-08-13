One person killed, nearly 30 injured in Baghdad blast — media

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. At least one person was killed and 29 more were injured in a blast in the south of Baghdad on Monday, Sky News Arabia reported.

Al Sumaria TV channel earlier reported citing Iraq's Healthcare Ministry that 13 people were injured in the blast.

A powerful blast in the south of Baghdad occurred as a result of utilizing old munitions on the territory of the military base of Shiite militia in the Dora neighborhood of Iraq's capital. Several shells fell in the south of Baghdad in the process.