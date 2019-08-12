Death toll in India floods soars to 174 in 5 days — newspaper

NEW DELHI, August 12. /TASS/. One hundred seventy-four people have died in various Indian regions in the last five days due to floods caused by powerful monsoon rains. The Times of India reports on Monday that 33 more deaths were registered on Sunday alone.

Earlier reports suggested that 147 people had died.

The southwestern state of Kerala was hit the most, with 15 people losing their lives there, as well as the western Gujarat state with 11 deaths. The monsoon rains have lately struck the southern and western coasts of India.

South Asia was rocked by one of the most devastating monsoons in ten years in late June. Torrential rains and thunderstorms caused transport problems, collapse of buildings and numerous deaths across the country.