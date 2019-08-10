Ukrainian army shells LPR militia positions, Lugansk says

LUGANSK, August 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the people’s militia positions of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) near the villages of Logvinovo and Lozovoye, LPR Militia Spokesman Yakov Osadchy said on Saturday.

"At 13:25 [local time], the Ukrainian armed forces shelled our positions using various types of grenade launchers and small arms near the inhabited community of Lozovoye," the Lugansk Media Center quotes him as saying. "At 14:45, they opened fire at the territory of the republic again with, this time at the inhabited community of Logvinovo shelling it with an automatic grenade launcher."

"LPR military servicemen continue to observe the ceasefire. They do not give in to provocations keeping a close eye on the enemy’s actions," Osadchy stressed.

He called on international organizations to exert pressure on Kiev in the wake of the Ukrainian army’s actions. "We urge international observers to intervene immediately to make sure that the Ukrainian armed forces’ provocations stop," Osadchy said.

On July 17, members of the Contact Group the settlement in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The ceasefire agreement includes, in particular, the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to observe the truce, and that is what the Donbass republics had called for. However, the Ukrainian military violated the new ceasefire less than a day after it had taken effect, shelling the town of Pervomaisk.