North Korea's missiles do not reach Japan's exclusive economic zone — Kyodo

"We have no confirmation that missiles reached our exclusive economic zone. At this moment, we can say that there is no direct threat to our country," Kyodo quoted a source in the government as saying. According to Kyodo, Japanese military specialists believe that North Korea launched short-range ballistic missiles.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said earlier that North Korea launched two missiles from its north-eastern part. These are fifth missile tests held by Pyongyang in the last two weeks.

On August 6, North Korea launched new guided missiles under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un. The two missiles flew around 450 km and struck targets in the Sea of Japan. After test launches, Kim Jong-un said that this was "a warning over joint military drills" held by South Korea and the United States.