North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast — Yonhap

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off eastern coast on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's military.

South Korea's defense ministry said it is closely following the developments. No further details are available at this point.

On August 6, North Korea launched new guided missiles under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un. The two missiles flew around 450 km and struck targets in the Sea of Japan. After test launches, Kim Jong-un said that this was "a warning over joint military drills" held by South Korea and the United States.

On August 5, the United States and South Korea started joint military drills. According to preliminary reports, the military exercise will last until August 20.