Shots, blasts heard in central Bishkek again

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. Gunshots and explosions are again heard in the center of Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek. Law enforcers are dispersing supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev who are trying to break into the city’s center, a TASS correspondent reported.

Police and special force fighters are using stun grenades. They earlier pushed back Atambayev’s supporters from the city’s Ala-Too Square.

Kyrgyz special forces’ operation to detain the former president, who was charged with corruption and stripped of immunity, began on Wednesday and lasted for almost 24 hours as law enforcement officers faced strong resistance from Atambayev’s supporters defending his residence in the settlement of Koi-Tash. A special forces member was killed during the operation, while 98 people were injured in clashes between Atambayev’s supporters and law enforcers. The second attempt to storm the residence followed on Thursday. Several thousand police and commandos were involved. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that Atambayev had violated the country’s Constitution by offering armed resistance to law enforcers.

Atambayev who served as Kyrgyzstan’s president from 2011 to 2017 was the first Kyrgyz leader to step down after his first term of office expired. In the spring of 2018, Atambayev admitted that he had profound disagreements with incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.