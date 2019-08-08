Kyrgyz ex-president brought to Interior Ministry’s Central Investigation Department

"After his detention, Atambayev was brought to the Interior Ministry’s Central Investigation Department," the spokesperson said, adding that the necessary paperwork was underway. "The ex-president is facing no pressure, all his rights are being respected," the ministry official added.

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev has been brought to the Interior Ministry’s Central Investigation Department, a ministry spokesperson told TASS on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the former president’s lawyer Sergei Slesarev told TASS that Atambayev would most likely be put in custody.

Kyrgyz special forces’ operation to detain the former president, charged with corruption and stripped of immunity, lasted for almost 24 hours as law enforcement officers faced strong resistance from Atambayev’s supporters defending his residence in the settlement of Koi-Tash. A special forces soldier was killed in the operation, while 52 people suffered injuries. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said Atambayev had violated the country’s constitution by offering armed resistance to law enforcement agencies.

Atambayev served as Kyrgyz president in 2011-2017. He was the country’s first head of state to step down after his first term in office had expired. In the spring of 2018, Atambayev admitted that he had strong differences with incumbent President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.