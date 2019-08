BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. Four law enforcement officers suffered gunshot wounds during an operation to detain Kyrgyzstan’s former President Almazbek Atambayev on Thursday, the Kabar news agency reported.

According to the Kyrgyz Health Ministry, four law enforcement officers and a civilian were admitted to the Bishkek Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics at 18:50 local time (12:50 GMT). Medical sources said the five were in stable condition.