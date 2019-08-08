Sniper shot kills security officer during standoff with ex-Kyrgyz president

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. A security officer, who was killed during an effort to detain former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, was fatally wounded by a sniper rifle shot, the head of Kyrgyzstan’s intelligence agency, the State Committee for National Security, Orozbek Opumbayev said on Thursday.

"He was a courageous fighter. He was wounded by a sniper rifle shot. We all know and Atambayev said himself that he had a sniper rifle," Opumbayev was quoted by 24.kg news portal as saying.

On August 7, Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation to detain former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, who has been charged with corruption and stripped of his immunity. However, his supporters put up resistance in Koi-Tash, Atambayev’s hometown where his residence is located. One officer died and 52 people were injured in the clashes, including a journalist and law enforcement officers. The operation to detain the former leader failed. The latter denied all charges.

On Thursday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that the former leader had violated the constitution by putting up armed resistance to law enforcement officers. In turn, Atambayev announced plans to bring his supporters to Bishkek to hold a rally.