Preparations for EAEU Intergovernmental Council meeting in Kyrgyzstan underway

BISHKEK, August 8. /TASS/. Preparations for the meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council to be held in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata on August 9 are underway as normal, spokesman for the Russian embassy in the country Viktor Kharchenko told TASS on Thursday.

"Preparations are underway as normal. Assigned groups are working as planned," he said.

On Wednesday, press service of the Kyrgyz cabinet also stated that the meeting would be held as scheduled.

On August 7, the Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation to detain former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev who is suspected of corruption and stripped of his immunity. However, his supporters put up resistance in the village of Koi-Tash, where Atambayev’s residence is situated. One special forces officer died and 52 people were injured. The operation to apprehend the former head of state failed. The latter repeatedly denied all accusations. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has said that the former leader violated the constitution by putting up armed resistance to law enforcement officers. In turn, Atambayev announced plans to bring his supporters to Bishkek to hold a protest rally.