Security Council meeting begins in Kyrgyzstan due to worsening situation

BISHKEK, August 8. / TASS /. The extraordinary meeting of the Security Council began on Thursday in Kyrgyzstan amid the unrest that occurred in the village of Koi-Tash in the Chuy region, the Kyrgyz presidential press service reported.

"Today, on August 8, a meeting of the Security Council is chaired by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov. On the agenda of the meeting, which is held without the participation of the press, is the issue of ensuring security, law and order in connection with the current situation that occurred on August 7, 2019."

On Wednesday, special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan in the village of Koi-Tash in the Chuy region attempted to forcefully capture Atambayev, but failed. Supporters of the ex-president, who guarded the residence, repelled the attack, neutralized the special forces and took 6 people hostage. After that, clashes broke out in the area between the additional police forces that arrived at the scene and Atambayev's adherents. As a result of the confrontation, one officer died and another 45 people were injured along with a local news journalist, a former parliamentarian, and several police officers, including the chief of the Chuy regional police department, who is currently in a coma.