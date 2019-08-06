North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles — South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff

SEOUL, August 6. /TASS/. North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles that fell into the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement circulated on Tuesday.

According to the South Korean military, the projectiles were fired overnight to Tuesday from the eastern coast of the South Hwanghae Province at an interval of 12 minutes. The missiles flew about 450 km before splashing into the Sea of Japan.

The projectiles flew at a maximum altitude of about 37 km and at a top speed of Mach 6.9, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities believe that these short-range missiles bear similar flight features to the ballistic missiles North Korea test-fired on July 25," the Yonhap news agency quoted the statement by South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

"Our military are monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the statement reads.

The South Korean military also continue analyzing the data to precisely identify the type of North Korean missiles.

On July 25, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that North Korea had launched two short-range missiles eastward that fell into the Sea of Japan. South Korea’s Defense Ministry believes that one missile flew about 690 km and the other 430 km. The South Korean military did not rule out that one of the tested projectiles could be a new missile type.

None of the missiles launched by North Korea on July 25 reached Japan’s special economic zone in the Sea of Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated that North Korea’s new missile launches posed no direct threat to the country’s national security but pledged to keep close contact with the United States and South Korea on this issue.